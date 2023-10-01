DRYDEN – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the areas of Dryden and Vermilion Bay. At 11:33 AM CDT, meteorologists from Environment Canada have detected a line of severe thunderstorms moving through the region. These storms have the potential to produce hail ranging from nickel to ping pong ball size and heavy rainfall.

These intense downpours may lead to flash floods and water accumulation on roads, creating hazardous conditions for travel.

For your safety:

Take immediate cover if you are in the affected area. If you are driving and visibility is reduced, switch on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Be aware that lightning poses a significant risk. When thunder is heard, seek shelter indoors immediately.

Every year, lightning incidents cause harm to Canadians. Please heed these warnings and stay safe. Remember, your safety is our top priority.