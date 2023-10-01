Whitesand – WEATHER – Ah just when your Sunday was feeling all relaxing and calm… Environment Canada and Mother Nature decide to throw some weather excitement into the mix.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued.

Favourable Conditions for Severe Thunderstorms with Large Hail and Heavy Rain

Hazards:

Nickel to Toonie Size Hail: Severe thunderstorms may produce hail ranging from nickel to toonie size, posing a threat to property and personal safety. Heavy Rainfall (Local Amounts Near 50 mm): Anticipate heavy downpours, leading to flash floods and water accumulation on roads, creating hazardous conditions for travel.

Timing:

This Afternoon and Evening

Stay alert and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety. Large hail and heavy rain can cause significant damage. Remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel if conditions worsen.