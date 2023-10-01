Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service has launched a public appeal to help locate 10-year-old Nyssa MORRISON-KING, who has been reported missing.

Last Known Location

Nyssa was last seen in the afternoon of Saturday, September 30, in the 1000 block of Dawson Rd. It is believed that she might be in the company of another female youth.

Physical Description

Nyssa MORRISON-KING is described as an Indigenous female, standing 4’4″ tall with a thin build, brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown straight hair with red accents and bangs.

Clothing Description

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black t-shirt with a Goosebumps logo, grey jogging pants, and pink Crocs.

Seeking Public Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone who may have seen Nyssa MORRISON-KING or has any information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

How to Help

If you have any information that could aid in locating Nyssa MORRISON-KING, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The cooperation of the public in this matter is crucial, and any leads, regardless of how small they may seem, could be instrumental in reuniting Nyssa MORRISON-KING with her family.