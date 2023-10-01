Fort Frances – WEATHER – Brace yourselves for a relentless heatwave gripping our town. A scorching heat event is underway, with temperatures soaring between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day and offering little reprieve at night, with lows ranging from 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. The humidex, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, will make it feel even more stifling, ranging from 34 to 36.

Timeline: This sizzling ordeal continues into Monday, and there’s a possibility it might extend into Tuesday, subjecting us to an extended period of extreme heat.

Discussion: Today, temperatures have already skirted the heat criteria, reaching near 29 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the mercury is expected to climb back up on Monday and might linger into Tuesday. Nights will offer scant relief from the oppressive heat.

Who’s at Risk? Everyone is susceptible to the impact of this intense heat, but particular vigilance is urged for young children, pregnant women, older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those toiling or exercising outdoors.

Signs of Heat Illness: Be vigilant for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including swelling, rashes, muscle cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and potentially life-threatening heat stroke. Additionally, some existing health conditions might worsen in these conditions.

Stay Safe: Staying hydrated is crucial—drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Seek refuge in cool places, whether it’s indoors with air conditioning or shaded outdoor spots. Never, under any circumstances, leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, where temperatures can skyrocket to dangerous levels in a matter of minutes.

Heat Warnings Explained: Heat warnings like this one are issued when there’s a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, due to very high temperatures or humidity. It’s not just about feeling uncomfortable; extreme heat can have serious health consequences.

Fort Frances, let’s take care of each other during this heated ordeal. Look out for your neighbours, stay hydrated, and seek shelter in the shade. By staying vigilant and taking precautionary measures, we can navigate this heatwave together. Stay cool and stay safe!