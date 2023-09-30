Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – Your day begins at a crisp +6°C at 6:00 AM, but there’s a mix of weather waiting for you. Let’s get you updated on what to expect.

Today: The morning starts off beautifully with sunshine. Fog patches, if any, will dissipate, leaving you with a clear, sunny day. High temperatures are expected to reach 21°C, providing a pleasant atmosphere. The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As night falls, the sky will clear, becoming partly cloudy before morning. The temperature will drop to a chilly plus 4°C, making it a cool night.

Sunday, 1 Oct: Sunday brings a change in the weather pattern. The day is expected to be cloudy, with a few showers beginning in the afternoon. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day, adding a touch of excitement. High temperatures will reach 18°C, making it a cooler day. The UV index drops to a low 2.

So, Whitesand and Armstrong, be prepared for a sunny start, a partly cloudy night, and a Sunday that brings clouds, showers, and a potential thunderstorm. Stay weather-ready and make the most of your weekend!