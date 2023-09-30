Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Weather – It’s a cool +10°C at 05:30 AM, and there’s a mix of conditions in store for your day. Here’s what you can expect:

Today: The fog advisory is a sign of the morning’s start, but don’t worry; it’s expected to clear. The day will be sunny as fog patches dissipate, bringing you clear skies. High temperatures are forecasted to reach a comfortable 21°C. The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to take necessary precautions if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight: As night falls, the sky will be clear, offering a peaceful night. However, cloud cover will start to increase after midnight. The temperature will drop to around 11°C, making it a relatively mild night.

Sunday, 1 Oct: Sunday brings a change in the weather. The day is expected to be cloudy, with a significant 60 percent chance of showers and even a risk of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will rise to 24°C, creating a warmer and potentially wet day. With the humidity, it might feel as high as 31°C (humidex). The UV index drops to a moderate 3.

Stay updated on any developments in the weather, and have your umbrella handy on Sunday. Enjoy your day, and stay weather-ready, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!