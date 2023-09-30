Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It’s a mild +15°C as you start your day on this meaningful Orange Shirt Day. Here’s what the sky has in store for you today and tomorrow:

Today (Orange Shirt Day): The sky is mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early this afternoon. Any fog patches present should dissipate, leaving a day that’s relatively cool and cloudy. High temperatures are expected to reach 20°C, but with the humidity, it might feel like 25°C (humidex). The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun.

Tonight: As night falls, expect cloudy skies, with a 40 percent chance of drizzle overnight. The low temperature will be around 13°C, making it a mild night.

Sunday, 1 Oct: Sunday brings continued cloudy conditions to Thunder Bay. There’s a 40 percent chance of drizzle, changing to a 60 percent chance of showers near noon. Additionally, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, adding an element of excitement. High temperatures will rise to 21°C, making it a warmer day. With the humidity, it might feel as high as 26°C (humidex). The UV index drops to a moderate 3.

Stay updated on any changes in the weather, and be prepared for the possibility of drizzle, showers, and a potential thunderstorm on Sunday. Have a meaningful Orange Shirt Day and a great start to October! Stay comfortable and weather-aware, Thunder Bay!