Sachigo Lake – WEATHER – It’s a cool +10°C as you begin Orange Shirt Day. Here’s your weather forecast for today and tomorrow.

Today (Orange Shirt Day): Starting off under cloudy skies, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, which might clear up as the day progresses, giving you a mix of sun and clouds. Any fog patches will dissipate in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 20°C, providing a somewhat milder atmosphere. The UV index is at a moderate 3, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun.

Tonight: As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies, which will gradually become cloudier near midnight. The temperature will drop to a cool 8°C, making it a fresh night.

Sunday, 1 Oct: Sunday brings cloudy skies to Sachigo Lake. High temperatures will reach 17°C, creating a cooler and cloudier day. The UV index drops to a low 2.

Please note, Sachigo Lake, that the weather can change, so be sure to stay updated on any developments. Wishing you a peaceful and meaningful Orange Shirt Day, and a great start to October on Sunday! Stay comfortable and weather-aware!