Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug – Weather – Your day starts off at a cool +10°C, and there’s some cloud cover and a slight chance of showers on the horizon. Let’s get you updated on what to expect for today and tomorrow.

Today: The sky is mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Any fog patches will dissipate as the day progresses. High temperatures are expected to reach 20°C, providing a mild atmosphere. The UV index is at a moderate 3, reminding you to take necessary precautions if you’re out and about.

Tonight: As night falls, the sky will be partly cloudy, gradually becoming cloudier after midnight. The temperature will drop to a cool 8°C, making it a fresh night.

Sunday, 1 Oct: Sunday brings cloudy skies to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug. High temperatures will reach 17°C, creating a cooler and cloudier day. The UV index drops to a low 2.

Please stay updated on any changes in the weather, and be prepared for the possibility of showers today. Stay comfortable and weather-aware as you go about your day!