Kenora – Weather – Your day begins with a delightful +11°C at 5:00 AM CDT and sunshine to accompany you. Here’s what’s in store for your weekend:

Today: Enjoy the sunny morning, as any lingering fog patches are expected to dissipate, leaving you with clear skies. High temperatures are forecasted to reach a pleasant 22°C, but with the humidity, it might feel like 25°C (humidex). The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As night falls, expect increasing cloudiness, setting the stage for potential changes in the weather. The low temperature will be around 13°C, making it a relatively mild night.

Sunday, 1 Oct: Sunday brings a shift in the weather pattern. The day is expected to be mainly cloudy, with a significant 60 percent chance of showers and even a risk of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will rise to 24°C, making it a warm day. With the humidity, it might feel as high as 32°C (humidex). The UV index drops to a moderate 3.

So, Kenora, be prepared for a sunny start, increasing cloudiness tonight, and the likelihood of showers and a possible thunderstorm on Sunday. Stay weather-ready and make the most of your weekend!