Thunder Bay – Weather – There is a fog advisory in effect across the region, including Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Ignace, English River, Fort Frances, and Atikokan. Here are the details as of 3:46 AM EDT on Saturday, 30 September 2023:

Fog Advisory: The advisory covers Dryden, Ignace, and nearby areas. Near zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring. Fog patches have developed over the region and are anticipated to persist tonight into Saturday morning.

Travel Caution: Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must drive in these conditions, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Safety is paramount, so please exercise caution and patience while traveling during this foggy period.

Stay safe, stay visible, and take necessary precautions while on the roads. Your safety matters above all else!