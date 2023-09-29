Good morning, Whitesand and Armstrong! At 7:00 AM, the temperature is a pleasant +15°C, but it looks like your day might have a mix of weather surprises. Let’s dive into your updated daily forecast.

Today: As the day begins, the sky is cloudy, and there’s a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers. Keep that umbrella handy, as showers are expected to begin late this afternoon. To add a touch of drama, there’s even a risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. The wind will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 late this morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 19°C, offering a mild day. The UV index is at a low 2, reminding you that even behind the clouds, UV protection is important.

Tonight: As night falls, showers will end late this evening, followed by partly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches will develop overnight, creating a misty atmosphere. The wind will blow from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 7°C, making it a cool night.

Saturday, 30 Sep: Saturday brings a welcomed change – mainly sunny skies will greet you. Any fog patches from the morning will gracefully dissipate, leaving room for a bright and sunny day. High temperatures will reach 21°C, offering a pleasant and comfortable day. The UV index climbs to a moderate 4.

So, Whitesand and Armstrong, be prepared for a day that starts with clouds and showers, a partly cloudy night with a chance of drizzle, and a sunny Saturday. Stay weather-ready and enjoy your day!