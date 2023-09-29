Greetings, Wasaho Cree Nation! Late September has brought you a balmy morning with a cozy +15°C. But it seems the weather is gearing up for a bit of excitement. Let’s dive into your updated weather forecast.

Today: The day starts with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers. Hold on tight, because the wind will be quite active, blowing from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, and later shifting to west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 21°C, but be prepared for a temperature drop to 15°C this afternoon. The UV index is at a low 2, reminding you to take necessary precautions if you’re out and about.

Tonight: As night falls, the sky will remain mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers. The wind will come from the northwest at 30 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The temperature will dip to a chilly plus 5°C, so it’s a night to keep warm.

Saturday, 30 Sep: Saturday brings mainly cloudy skies, with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. The wind will become west at 20 km/h, creating a bit of a breeze. High temperatures will reach 14°C, offering a cooler day. The UV index remains at a low 2.

So, Wasaho Cree Nation, be prepared for a day that starts balmy, transitions to showers and cooler temperatures, and then brings a mainly cloudy Saturday. Stay warm, stay dry, and enjoy your day despite the changing weather!