Hello, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Your day starts off at a relatively mild +16°C in Dryden, but it looks like you’re in for some weather adventures. Let’s dive into your updated weather forecast.

Today: The sky is cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers in the morning and early this afternoon. Brace yourself, as showers are expected to begin this afternoon. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm, bringing local amounts of 15 to 25 mm of rainfall. High temperatures will reach 18°C, making it a cool day. The UV index is at a low 2, reminding you to take necessary precautions if you’re out and about.

Tonight: As night falls, showers will end this evening, followed by partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening, adding a touch of excitement to the night. Fog patches will develop near midnight, creating a misty atmosphere. The temperature will drop to a cool 9°C, making it a fresh night.

Saturday, 30 Sep: Saturday brings sunshine to Vermilion Bay and Dryden. Any fog patches from the morning will dissipate, allowing for a bright and sunny day. High temperatures will reach 20°C, offering a pleasant and comfortable day. The UV index climbs to a moderate 4.

So, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, be prepared for a day that starts with clouds, brings showers and a risk of thunderstorms, followed by a partly cloudy night and a sunny Saturday. Stay weather-ready and enjoy your day despite the changing weather!