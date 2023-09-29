Hello, Thunder Bay! Your day begins at +16°C at 7:30 AM, but there’s a chance for some weather surprises. Let’s get you updated on what to expect.

Today: The sky is cloudy, and there’s a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon, with the added twist of a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will become southwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach 19°C, creating a relatively mild day. The UV index is at a moderate 3, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun.

Tonight: As night falls, the sky will remain mainly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers changing to a 40 percent chance of drizzle or showers in the evening. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening, adding a touch of excitement. Fog patches will develop overnight, creating a misty ambiance. The low temperature will be around 12°C, making it a mild night.

Saturday, 30 Sep: Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Any fog patches from the morning will dissipate, allowing for a day that transitions from cloudy to potentially sunny. High temperatures will reach 21°C, creating a comfortable atmosphere. The humidex will make it feel like 25°C, and the UV index climbs to a moderate 4.

So, Thunder Bay, be prepared for a day that starts cloudy, brings a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, followed by a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Stay weather-ready and make the most of your day!