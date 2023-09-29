Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an urgent appeal to the public for assistance in locating Ashley KEJICK-MCKAY, a 29-year-old Indigenous woman who has been reported missing.

Last Known Whereabouts

Ashley KEJICK-MCKAY was last seen by her family on September 25, 2023, in the Academy area of Thunder Bay.

Physical Description

Ashley KEJICK-MCKAY is described as 5’7” tall with a thin build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Clothing Description

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a red t-shirt, a black jacket, a black baseball cap, black and white yoga pants, and black shoes.

Seeking Public Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone who may have seen Ashley KEJICK-MCKAY or has information about her whereabouts to come forward.

How to Help

If you have any information that could aid in locating Ashley KEJICK-MCKAY, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The cooperation of the public in this matter is vital, and any leads, no matter how small, could prove crucial in finding Ashley KEJICK-MCKAY and ensuring her safe return home.