Hello, Kenora! Your day is starting off at a relatively mild +16°C at 06:30 AM, but there’s some weather drama in store. Let’s get you updated on what to expect.

Today: Cloudy skies prevail, with a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers in the morning. Brace yourself, as the real show begins around noon with showers expected. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, bringing local amounts of 15 to 25 mm of rainfall. The wind will be active, coming from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light early this morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 18°C, making it a relatively cool day. The UV index is at a low 2.

Tonight: As evening descends upon Kenora, the skies will clear, becoming partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers early in the evening. However, fog patches will develop near midnight, creating a misty atmosphere. The temperature will drop to a cool 10°C, making it a refreshing night.

Saturday, 30 Sep: Saturday brings good news! The sun will make a grand appearance, bringing a sunny day to Kenora. Any fog patches from the morning will dissipate, allowing for a bright and cheerful Saturday. High temperatures will reach 20°C, offering a mild and pleasant day. The UV index climbs to a moderate 4.

So, Kenora, be prepared for a day that starts with clouds, brings showers and a risk of thunderstorms, followed by a clear night and a sunny Saturday. Stay weather-ready and make the most of your day!