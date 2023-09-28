Thunder Bay – NEWS – A recent aggravated assault case has taken a tragic turn as the victim has succumbed to their injuries, prompting authorities to launch a homicide investigation.

Initially, Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch were summoned to a residence in the 200 block of Robertson Street at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, following reports of an injured male.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who was under the care of paramedics and showed signs of having been subjected to a severe assault. The victim was promptly transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and medical attention.

During their inquiry, investigators identified a male suspect who was subsequently located, apprehended, and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In light of these developments, members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units have assumed control of the ongoing investigation.

Originally, Randy ANDREWS, 24, of Thunder Bay, was charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident.

Tragically, the male victim, a 63-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Consequently, ANDREWS now faces a charge of Second-Degree Murder. He remains in custody and is slated to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 28.

This is the fourth homicide in 2023 in Thunder Bay.

Understanding Second-Degree Murder

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, Second-Degree Murder is defined as the unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought, but without planning and deliberation. Penalties for a conviction of Second-Degree Murder can include life imprisonment with parole eligibility typically set between 10 to 25 years, and in some cases, no chance of parole for life, depending on the circumstances and the court’s discretion.