Hello, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! To kick off your Thursday, the temperature stands at a pleasant +13°C. But it looks like there’s some weather drama on the horizon. Let’s dive into your daily forecast.

Today: The sky is mainly cloudy as the day begins. Brace yourself, as there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. The wind will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 near noon. High temperatures are expected to reach 19°C, creating a mild day despite the cloud cover. The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As evening descends upon Vermilion Bay and Dryden, the clouds will persist, and there’s a 60 percent chance of showers. To add some excitement, there’s even a chance of a thunderstorm. The wind will blow from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low temperature will be around 13°C, creating a mild and possibly stormy night.

Friday, 29 Sep: Friday keeps the cloudy theme going in Vermilion Bay and Dryden. In the afternoon, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers, and once again, a risk of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach 18°C, offering another mild day. The UV index drops to a moderate 3.

So, folks in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, be prepared for a day filled with clouds, a chance of showers, and the possibility of thunder on Friday. Don’t let the changing weather dampen your spirits – stay ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store!