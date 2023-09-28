THUNDER BAY – LIVING – NorWest Community Health Centres, in collaboration with the Thunder Bay Police, is set to host a crucial drug amnesty event on Thursday, September 28. The outdoor event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be located at 525 Simpson Street in Thunder Bay.

Drug Amnesty Day events like this provide an invaluable opportunity for community members to safely and appropriately dispose of expired and unused medications. The importance of this initiative cannot be overstated, as keeping such medications at home poses risks not only to individuals but also to their families.

Proper disposal of medications serves several critical purposes. First and foremost, it ensures that these drugs are not accidentally shared or used inappropriately, whether by yourself or others. Furthermore, it prevents them from falling into the wrong hands for illegal purposes. Last but not least, it contributes to environmental protection by reducing contamination in our water systems.

During this event, community members are encouraged to bring in various types of drugs for safe disposal, including:

Over-the-counter drugs

Prescription medications

Cough syrups and cold/flu medications

Illicit drugs and associated paraphernalia

Vitamins and mineral supplements

One significant advantage of Drug Amnesty Day events like this is that they offer a confidential and secure means of disposing of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Participants can rest assured that they won’t face any legal consequences for doing the right thing and ensuring the safe removal of potentially harmful substances from their homes.

For those seeking additional information about Drug Amnesty Day or the event itself, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Jennifer Anderson at NorWest Community Health Centres. She can be reached at 626-7854 or via email at janderson@norwestchc.org. Your participation can make a meaningful contribution to both public health and the safety of our community.