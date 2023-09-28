Thunder Bay Weather: Clouds Rolling In, Stay Tuned for Showers!

Hello, Thunder Bay! Early this morning, increasing cloudiness is on the agenda. Those fog patches from earlier will gracefully dissipate, leaving room for a changing weather story. High temperatures are expected to reach 18°C, so it’s still comfortable out there. The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As night falls, Thunder Bay, get ready for mainly cloudy skies. The temperature will drop to a mild 13°C, creating a comfortable night.

Friday, 29 Sep: Friday keeps the cloudy theme going, and there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 20°C, offering a mild and potentially wet day. The UV index remains at a moderate 4.

So, Thunder Bay, stay prepared for a day that starts with increasing cloudiness, a mainly cloudy night, and the possibility of showers on Friday. Keep your umbrella handy, and enjoy your day!

