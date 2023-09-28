Kenora, ON – On September 25, 2023, the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle found in the ditch on Hwy 71 near Halverson Dr in Sioux Narrows. The occupants had fled before the police arrived, and despite extensive searching, they couldn’t be located.

Discovery of the Suspect

Two days later, on September 27, 2023, at approximately 1:00 A.M., Kenora OPP received a report about a man passed out inside the same vehicle. Concerned motorists had noticed the individual and alerted the authorities.

Officers, in conjunction with Whitefish Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS), promptly responded. They discovered a male behind the wheel of the vehicle, seemingly unconscious.

Arrest and Drug Seizure

Upon investigation, the man was arrested. Subsequent searches conducted by the officers led to the discovery of suspected Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in his possession.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Kevin LABELLE, a 63-year-old resident of Barwick, ON, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

The accused was released from custody and is slated to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 26, 2023.

Reporting Drug-Related Activities

The OPP encourages individuals with information about illicit drug trafficking to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reporting online through Ontario Crime Stoppers, where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Reporting such activities is crucial in maintaining community safety and curbing the illegal drug trade.