THUNDER BAY – NEWS – To accommodate infrastructure repairs, Arthur Street West between Brown Street and Edward Street South will be reduced to one eastbound through lane beginning at 6 am on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Two westbound through lanes will remain open.

Crews expect the work to be completed by the end of the day, at which time all lanes will be opened.

Drivers are asked to obey the construction signs, drive with caution, and use alternate routes around the construction zone.