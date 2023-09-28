Lego, the Danish-based toy company, reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability on Monday, despite an unsuccessful attempt to utilize recycled bottles, and shared its plans for the future in a NetNewsLedger living story.

Lego made the announcement that it would not be moving forward with producing its iconic colourful bricks using recycled plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). After conducting rigorous testing for over two years, it was concluded that this material did not result in a reduction in carbon emissions.

However, Lego remains dedicated to its goal of producing Lego bricks from sustainable materials by the year 2032.

This journey began two years ago when the privately-owned company, traditionally reliant on oil-based plastic for its bricks, initiated extensive research into the possibility of shifting to recycled plastic bottles crafted from PET plastic—a material known for maintaining quality through recycling processes.

Lego has invested over $1.2 billion in sustainability initiatives as part of its comprehensive strategy to transition towards more eco-friendly materials and achieve a 37% reduction in carbon emissions by the year 2032.

The company is actively evaluating and advancing the development of Lego bricks made from various alternative sustainable materials. These alternatives include a range of recycled plastics and plastics derived from unconventional sources, notably e-methanol, also known as green methanol. E-methanol is produced using renewable energy to split water molecules, resulting in a compound composed of waste carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

Additionally, Lego continues to prioritize the use of bio-polypropylene, an environmentally friendly and biologically sourced variation of polyethylene. This eco-conscious material is employed in the production of specific components within Lego sets, such as leaves, trees, and various accessories.

Lego stated, “We believe that in the long-term this will encourage increased production of more sustainable raw materials, such as recycled oils, and help support our transition to sustainable materials.”