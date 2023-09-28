Good morning, Kenora! To kickstart your day, the temperature stands at +14°C, and it looks like you’re in for an eventful weather day. Let’s dive into your daily forecast.

Today: Clouds have gathered to set the scene for the day. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers, so don’t forget your umbrella. To add some drama, there’s even a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. The wind will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 19°C, offering a mild day. The UV index is at a moderate 3, so even behind the clouds, remember to protect yourself from UV rays.

Tonight: As evening approaches, the clouds persist, and there’s a 70 percent chance of showers. To keep things exciting, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. The wind will continue from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, but it will become light after midnight. The low temperature will be around 15°C, creating a mild night.

Friday, 29 Sep: Friday maintains the cloudy theme in Kenora, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 18°C, offering another mild day. The UV index remains at a moderate 3.

So, Kenora, be prepared for a day filled with clouds, a chance of showers, and the possibility of thunder. Don’t let the weather dampen your spirits – stay ready for the changing weather, and make the most of your day!