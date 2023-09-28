Good morning, Fort Frances! Your Thursday is starting at a cozy +13°C, but it looks like there’s some weather excitement in store. Let’s dive into your daily forecast.

Today: The sky is draped in clouds as the day begins. Get ready, as there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. The wind will shift, becoming south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 near noon. High temperatures are expected to reach 19°C, offering a mild day despite the cloudy conditions. The UV index is at a moderate 3, reminding you to protect yourself from the sun.

Tonight: As evening falls upon Fort Frances, the clouds will persist, with a 40 percent chance of showers. The wind will blow from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low temperature will be around 15°C, creating a mild night.

Friday, 29 Sep: Friday continues the cloudy theme in Fort Frances. In the afternoon, there’s a 70 percent chance of showers, and to add a twist, there’s even a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will blow from the south at 20 km/h. High temperatures will reach 18°C, maintaining a mild atmosphere. The UV index remains at a moderate 3.

So, Fort Frances, be prepared for a day filled with cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and the possibility of thunder on Friday. Don’t let the weather surprises deter you – stay ready and make the most of your day!