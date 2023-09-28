Lori-Lynne LEVESQUE Faces Charges of Impaired Driving and Operation While Impaired

Dryden, ON – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently took action after receiving a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision (MVC) in Dryden. This incident resulted in the arrest and charges against an individual, along with consequences typically associated with impaired driving charges.

On the evening of September 22, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Dryden OPP officers were called to King Street in the City of Dryden, responding to a report of a motor vehicle collision where the driver had initially left the scene.

However, before the police arrived at the scene, the driver returned. Upon their arrival, officers conducted an investigation that led them to believe the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Subsequently, Lori-Lynne LEVESQUE, a 36-year-old resident of Dryden, ON, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

LEVESQUE has been released from custody and is scheduled to make an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on October 30, 2023.

Additionally, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was imposed on the accused, along with a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Understanding Impaired Driving

Impaired driving under the Criminal Code of Canada refers to the operation of a motor vehicle while one’s ability is compromised by alcohol or drugs, specifically to the extent that it affects their judgment and ability to drive safely. Penalties for impaired driving convictions can include fines, licence suspensions, vehicle impoundment, mandatory education programs, and even imprisonment, depending on the circumstances and prior convictions.

Preventing Impaired Driving – Tips from MADD Canada

Plan Ahead : Designate a sober driver, take public transit, or use a rideshare service.

: Designate a sober driver, take public transit, or use a rideshare service. Arrange a Safe Ride : Arrange for a designated driver or pre-book a taxi or rideshare in advance.

: Arrange for a designated driver or pre-book a taxi or rideshare in advance. Use a Breathalyzer : Personal breathalyzers can help determine your blood alcohol concentration.

: Personal breathalyzers can help determine your blood alcohol concentration. Host Responsibly : If hosting an event with alcohol, ensure guests have safe ways to get home.

: If hosting an event with alcohol, ensure guests have safe ways to get home. Speak Up: If someone you know is impaired, prevent them from driving. Offer an alternative way to get home or arrange a ride for them.

It’s essential to remember that impaired driving puts not only the driver at risk but also other road users and pedestrians. Reporting suspected impaired drivers to the authorities by calling 9-1-1 can help prevent potential tragedies.