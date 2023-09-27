Good morning, Whitesand and Armstrong! At 5:00 AM, the temperature is a crisp +3°C, making it a brisk start to the day. But don’t worry, things are about to warm up.

Today: As the sun rises, it brings mainly sunny skies your way. It’s like a gentle wake-up call from nature itself. The fog patches from the early morning will slowly dissipate, revealing a bright day ahead. High temperatures are set to reach a pleasant 20°C, making it a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Don’t forget to grab your sunglasses, as the UV index is at a moderate 4.

Tonight: As the day turns into night, clear skies will provide a perfect backdrop for stargazing. However, keep an eye out for a plot twist – clouds will make a late appearance before morning. Fog patches might decide to join the party again overnight, so be prepared for some misty surprises. The temperature will drop to a cool 8°C, perfect for cozying up.

Thursday, 28 Sep: Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds to Whitesand and Armstrong. It’s like nature’s very own painting with a blend of bright and muted colours. High temperatures will be around 18°C, making it a day where you can enjoy a little bit of everything.

So, Whitesand and Armstrong, it’s a day of weather surprises – from a chilly start to a sunny afternoon and some nighttime foggy theatrics. Make sure to embrace the ever-changing weather and enjoy your day!