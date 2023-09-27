Hello, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Let’s take a look at your daily weather forecast.

Today: Get ready to bask in the sunshine! The day kicks off with mainly sunny skies, and any fog patches from earlier will gently dissipate as the morning progresses. High temperatures will rise to a pleasant 20°C, making it a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Don’t forget your sunglasses, as the UV index is at a moderate 4 – a reminder to protect your eyes from those sunny rays!

Tonight: As evening approaches, there’s a change in the weather script. Early in the evening, clouds will start rolling in, bringing increasing cloudiness to the night. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy. The low temperature will be around 11°C, ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.

Thursday, 28 Sep: Thursday presents a different scene in Vermilion Bay and Dryden. The day will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, so grab your rain gear before heading out! The wind will also make its presence known, becoming south at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 20°C, maintaining a mild and comfortable atmosphere.

So, folks in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, get ready for a day that starts with sunshine, includes some evening cloud cover, and finishes with a chance of showers on Thursday. Stay prepared, and don’t let the weather dampen your spirits!