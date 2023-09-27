Good morning, Thunder Bay! At 5:22 AM, the temperature is a comfortable +13°C, and it’s time to dive into your daily weather forecast.

Today: As you start your day, you’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. It’s like Mother Nature is undecided about the day’s weather plan! Later on, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, both late in the morning and this afternoon. So, you might want to keep that umbrella handy. Fog patches from the early morning will gradually dissipate, and high temperatures are expected to reach 19°C. The UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As night falls, the skies will be adorned with just a few clouds, allowing you to enjoy a glimpse of the starry night. The temperature will dip to a mild 12°C, making it a comfortable night to relax and unwind.

Thursday, 28 Sep: Thursday keeps the mixed weather theme going in Thunder Bay. Expect a blend of sun and clouds, creating a picturesque sky. High temperatures will reach 17°C, offering a mild and pleasant day.

So, Thunder Bay, be prepared for a day with a little bit of everything – from sun and clouds to a chance of showers. No matter the weather, make the most of your day and enjoy the changing scenery!