Police make public appeal amid luring investigation

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance as they continue to try to identify victims linked to an investigation involving luring and distribution of sexually explicit material to youths.

BACKGROUND:

In July of 2022, police learned of a local suspect who was believed to be contacting minors online and sending sexually explicit imagery. Further investigation revealed the suspect was believed to be involved in online conversation with multiple victims.

As a result of continued investigation, police identified a 32-year-old Thunder Bay man as a suspect linked to these incidents.

A search warrant was executed at a residential address on the city’s south side on Oct. 14, 2022. The male suspect was taken into custody at this time, and numerous electronic devices were seized.

Kelvin Patrick John McPherson PELLETIER, 32, of Thunder Bay was charged on Oct. 14, 2022 with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Transmit Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 16 Years of Age

• Communicate with Anyone Under 18 Years of Age for the Purpose of Obtained Sexual Services

• Luring a Person Under 18 years of Age by Means of Telecommunication x 2

Following further investigation, he was additionally charged on Sept. 7, 2023 with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Access any Child Pornography

• Distribute Child Pornography

• Distribute Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 16 Years of Age

• Distribute Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 18 Years of Age

• Luring a Person Under 18 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication x 4

• Personating Peace Officer

• Criminal Harassment

He has been released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date.

UPDATE AND RELEASE OF IMAGES:

Investigators with the Thunder Bay Police Service are now releasing a series of images the suspect is believed to have used while conversing with victims online. It is the hope of investigators that the release of these images will assist helping victims to recognize that they may have been catfished by the accused. Police are encouraging those victims to come forward.

The people in the images being released are not accused in, or connected to, the incidents being investigated. Members of the media area asked to utilize the disclaimer below to help ensure the public is made aware of this distinction. A secondary image released is that of accused Kelvin Patrick John McPherson PELLETIER.

DISCLAIMER: The subjects in the images being distributed by the Thunder Bay Police Service are not of people accused in, or connected to, the incidents being investigated. The images were used without knowledge or consent of the copyright holders or the people in the images. The distribution of these photographs is for the purpose of identifying victims of the accused and the persons whose photos were utilized by the accused to commit the offences being investigated.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please contact Det.-Cst. Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.