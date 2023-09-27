Kenora, it’s time to check out your daily weather forecast!

Today: Get ready for a sunny treat! The day kicks off with mainly sunny skies, and any fog patches from earlier will gracefully dissipate as the morning unfolds. High temperatures will climb to a pleasant 20°C, making it a great day to soak up the sun. The UV index is at a moderate 4, so don’t forget to grab your shades and enjoy the day!

Tonight: As evening approaches, there’s a change in the weather plot. Early in the evening, clouds will start gathering, increasing cloudiness throughout the night. You might want to keep an umbrella handy, as there’s a 30 percent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. The low temperature will be around 11°C, making it a cozy night for staying indoors.

Thursday, 28 Sep: Thursday brings a shift in the weather pattern. The day is mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, so don’t leave your rain gear behind! The wind will also make its presence known, becoming south at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 20°C, maintaining a mild and comfortable atmosphere.

So, Kenora, be prepared for a day that starts with sunshine, includes some evening showers, and finishes with mainly cloudy skies. Whatever the weather, make the most of your day and don’t forget that trusty umbrella!