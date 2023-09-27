One Individual Facing Multiple Charges

(TORONTO, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Investigation and Enforcement Bureau has laid charges against an individual in connection with illegal activity occurring on an Ontario-regulated online iGaming site.

The Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), was contacted April 7, 2023, regarding allegations of fraud occurring on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) iGaming on-line site www.OLG.ca.

The lengthy investigation revealed an individual had registered over 100 credit card numbers on the OLG gaming site. The credit card numbers had been obtained through fraudulent means.

On September 14, 2023, police charged Donna-Maria LAKSHMAN, 48-years-old of Mississauga, with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Fraud Under $5000 (18 counts)

Identity Theft

Use Credit Card Data

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on October 17, 2023.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.