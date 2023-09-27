Thunder Bay International Airport’s Security Measures Ensures Safety

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Disturbance on Flight A Toronto man’s alleged aggressive behavior aboard a Toronto to Calgary flight forced an unscheduled landing in Thunder Bay, resulting in his arrest.

Thunder Bay Police Respond Thunder Bay Police Service officers received a call to attend the Thunder Bay International Airport at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, following the diversion of a Toronto to Calgary flight due to an unruly passenger.

Aggressive Passenger Upon arrival at the airport, officers were informed that the flight had been redirected to Thunder Bay because of a disruptive passenger.

Police Intervention Officers boarded the plane just before 4:30 p.m. and approached the passenger, who had reportedly opened the cabin door. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street.

In-Flight Aggression Through their investigation, police discovered that the male suspect had become agitated during the flight after his request to change seats was denied. His frustration escalated, leading to aggressive behavior towards flight staff. At one point, he even attempted to access the cockpit.

Safety Concerns Given the escalating situation and concerns for passenger safety, the decision was made to divert and land the aircraft in Thunder Bay.

Charges and Court Appearance Jad TANNOUS, 31, of Toronto, has been charged with:

Causing a Disturbance

Mischief Over $5,000

He appeared in Thunder Bay’s bail court and was subsequently remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The Thunder Bay International Airport’s swift response and the Thunder Bay Police Service’s efficient handling of the situation ensured the safety and security of all passengers and crew members aboard the flight.