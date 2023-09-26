Early Risers Rejoice: +5°C at the Crack of Dawn!

Today: Sunshine Extravaganza: Fog Patches Make a Disappearing Act

High Temperature Alert: Thermometers Climbing to a Sizzling 21°C

UV Index 4: Time to Unleash Those Modest Shades!

Tonight: Stargazers’ Delight: Clear Skies on the Horizon

Fog Patches Sneaking Back In Overnight: Watch Your Step!

Chilly Low of Plus 4°C: Snuggle Weather Engaged!

Wednesday, 27 Sep: More Sunshine, Please! Fog Patches Wave Goodbye in the AM

Winds Going South at 20 km/h: Hold Onto Your Hats!

High of 20°C: Mother Nature’s Gradual Cooling Plan

UV Index 4: Sunshine Alert, Don’t Forget the Sunscreen!

