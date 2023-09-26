Early Risers Rejoice: +5°C at the Crack of Dawn!
Today: Sunshine Extravaganza: Fog Patches Make a Disappearing Act
- High Temperature Alert: Thermometers Climbing to a Sizzling 21°C
- UV Index 4: Time to Unleash Those Modest Shades!
Tonight: Stargazers’ Delight: Clear Skies on the Horizon
- Fog Patches Sneaking Back In Overnight: Watch Your Step!
- Chilly Low of Plus 4°C: Snuggle Weather Engaged!
Wednesday, 27 Sep: More Sunshine, Please! Fog Patches Wave Goodbye in the AM
- Winds Going South at 20 km/h: Hold Onto Your Hats!
- High of 20°C: Mother Nature’s Gradual Cooling Plan
- UV Index 4: Sunshine Alert, Don’t Forget the Sunscreen!
Callout: 📸 Share Your Sunny Snaps with Us! Have a dazzling sunrise photo or a foggy morning capture? Send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! We want to see your Whitesand and Armstrong weather-related pics. Let’s spread some sunny vibes together!