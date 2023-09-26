Good morning, Wasaho! At 5:15 AM, the temperature was a crisp +9°C. It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Time to grab that cozy sweater and a cup of joe!”

Today: Well, well, well, Wasaho! The sun is throwing a party today and you’re invited. It’s planning to shine all day long without a single cloud in sight. High temperatures will rise to a delightful 23°C, and the humidex will give you a taste of summer at 26°C. Soak it all in, but don’t forget to grab your shades because the UV index is at a moderate 3 – Mother Nature’s way of saying, “Protect those peepers!”

Tonight: As the day takes its final bow, the skies will remain clear as your grandma’s crystal glasses. The temperature will drop down to a soothing 11°C, making it prime time for stargazing or maybe some late-night storytelling around the campfire.

Wednesday, 27 Sep: Guess what, Wasaho? The sun has more in store for you! Wednesday promises another sun-drenched day, and the south wind is eager to join the fun, blowing at a lively 30 km/h. High temperatures will climb to a pleasant 24°C, and the humidex will maintain that balmy 26°C feeling. The UV index remains at a moderate 3, reminding you to keep your sunscreen handy.

