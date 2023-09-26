Good morning, Dryden! At 5:25 AM, you were greeted with a brisk 11°C. It’s like nature’s way of saying, “Time to wake up and smell the coffee!”

Today: Hold onto your hats, folks, because Dryden is in for a little weather surprise today. The day starts off with a touch of mystery as fog patches drift through, but don’t fret – they’re just playing hide and seek and will vanish by morning. Once the fog clears, it’s all about sunshine! High temperatures will reach a comfortable 22°C, and with the humidex, it’ll feel like a cozy 25°C. But that’s not all! The UV index is hanging around at a moderate 4, so don’t forget to shield those peepers from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As the sun sets, the skies over Dryden will be as clear as crystal. However, here comes the plot twist – fog patches plan to sneak back in overnight. The temperature will dip to a pleasant 8°C, but be on the lookout for any foggy surprises!

Wednesday, 27 Sep: The sun’s back for an encore performance! Wednesday promises another sunny day, but there’s a twist in the plot – expect a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. It’s like Mother Nature is keeping you on your toes! The wind will join the party, becoming a gentle south breeze at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 21°C, with the UV index maintaining its moderate 4.

Callout: 📸 Shutterbugs, We Want Your Pics and Tips! Caught the fog patches in action or snapped a sunny moment in Dryden? Share your weather pics and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! We’re eagerly waiting to see your snapshots and hear your insights. Don’t keep those weather wonders to yourself – let them shine on our platform!