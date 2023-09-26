Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Rodney Wawia, a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing from the Thunder Bay area.

Last Known Whereabouts Rodney was last seen at approximately 10:00 PM on September 25th, 2023, in the vicinity of Franklin Street North.

Physical Description Rodney is an Indigenous male with a slender build, standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a light complexion, a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Clothing and Transportation At the time of his disappearance, Rodney was wearing a blue and grey baseball hat. He was also riding a purple and black bicycle.

Assisting Law Enforcement If you have any information about Rodney Wawia’s current whereabouts or have seen him recently, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous Tips For those who wish to provide information while remaining anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Help us bring Rodney back safely to his loved ones. Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.