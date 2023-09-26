Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, 18 year old, Teyaundra MOONIAS.

Teyaundra MOONIAS was last seen in the morning, in the 200 block of Picton Avenue.

She is described as an Indigenous female, standing about 5′ 6″ tall with a thin build. Teyaundra MOONIAS has a light complexion, black straight long hair, and brown eyes.

Clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.