Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, 14yr old, Natasha NICHOLLS.

Natasha NICHOLLS was last seen at 7pm in the 400 block of Parkway Drive.

She is described as a bi-racial female, standing about 5′ 9″ tall with a thin build. Natasha NICHOLLS has a light complexion, braided pink and black shoulder length hair, pink dental braces and grey eyes.

Natasha NICHOLLS was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with white on it, and jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.