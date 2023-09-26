OTTAWA – POLITICS – The Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, has tendered his resignation following an uproar among Members of Parliament from various political affiliations. This collective demand for his exit came after he extended an invitation to a 98-year-old man, Yaroslav Hunka, who had served in a Nazi unit, to attend a speech delivered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is a move that was quite predictable. The Speaker requires the confidence of the members of the House of Commons. His role is not political, and the invitation to Hunka once his history was known made that apolitical position unworkable.

Apology from Rota

Mr. Rota, a Liberal MP representing the northern Ontario riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming, expressed remorse through both written and in-person apologies for the controversial invitation extended to Mr. Hunka.

Cross-Party Call for Resignation

In a rare display of unanimity, political parties across the spectrum, including Liberal cabinet ministers, the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), and the Bloc Québécois, all joined in demanding Anthony Rota’s resignation. This overwhelming consensus left the Speaker with no choice but to step down from his position.