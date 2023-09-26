Good morning, Fort Frances! The temperature stands at a comfortable +13°C, and Mother Nature seems to be in a mood to mix things up today.

Today: As you step out, you’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. It’s like nature couldn’t decide whether to bring out the sunglasses or the umbrella! Fog patches from the early morning will gradually dissipate, giving way to a high of 23°C. The humidex will add a cozy touch, making it feel like 25°C. Don’t forget your sunglasses, as the UV index is at a moderate 4, reminding you to shield those peepers from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: As the day comes to a close, a few clouds will make an appearance, with increasing cloudiness overnight. It’s like the sky can’t make up its mind between stars and clouds! Fog patches might decide to join the party again, so be on the lookout. The temperature will dip to a cool 7°C, perfect for snuggling up with a warm cup of tea.

Wednesday, 27 Sep: Wednesday is bringing more mixed weather to Fort Frances. Expect a blend of sun and clouds, with the possibility of clearing late in the morning. Fog patches from the early hours will make their exit, allowing for a high of 22°C. The humidex will maintain a comfy 26°C feeling, and the UV index stays at a moderate 4.

So, Fort Frances, get ready to embrace a day filled with weather surprises, from sunny spells to cloud cover. It’s like Mother Nature’s very own mixed tape – a little something for everyone!