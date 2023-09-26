A Growing Scam Epidemic

A recent survey conducted by RBC unveils the concerning reality that Canadians are increasingly falling prey to fraudulent activities. A staggering 88 percent of respondents reported experiencing a surge in fraudulent attempts, with an alarming 73 percent revealing that they were knowingly targeted by scammers. Furthermore, more than half, or 57 percent, disclosed that they had received notifications indicating their personal information had been exposed in data breaches—a significant jump from the mere 20 percent reported in 2022. Despite heightened awareness of scams, a significant majority (68 percent) admitted to being unsure about the appropriate actions to take if their personal data were to be compromised, highlighting the need for improved education and preparedness.

The Evolving Face of Cybercrime

Adam Evans, Chief Information Security Officer at RBC, underscores the evolving nature of cybercrime, as fraudsters continuously refine their tactics, whether through online platforms or digital communications. While most Canadians exhibit a healthy skepticism and possess a heightened awareness of fraudulent activities, there remains a glaring gap in their preparedness and knowledge concerning data breaches. This knowledge gap could potentially lead to dire consequences, ranging from financial losses to identity theft.

The Most Common Fraud Methods

Email emerges as the most common avenue for fraud attempts, with a substantial 55 percent of respondents reporting this mode of attack. Phone calls follow closely at 47 percent, while text messages trail behind at 40 percent. Although an overwhelming majority of Canadians (87 percent) believe they can discern between legitimate and fraudulent communications, an alarming 36 percent confess to feeling powerless when it comes to protecting themselves from the deluge of fraudulent calls and emails. This sense of helplessness is most pronounced among younger Canadians aged 18 to 34 (41 percent), who paradoxically display less concern about cybersecurity threats compared to their older counterparts.

Top Concerns in the Cyber Age

The survey highlights the primary concerns of Canadians in the digital age. Unauthorized access to online accounts and personal information tops the list, with a striking 82 percent expressing worry. This concern is closely followed by the fear of email or social media account hacking, which 78 percent of respondents find distressing. Identity theft, a pervasive concern, is cited by 76 percent, while the prospect of falling victim to a corporate data breach or online scam garners the worries of 73 percent and 72 percent, respectively.

Coping with Suspicious Communications

When confronted with suspicious calls, emails, or messages, the majority of Canadians opt for straightforward actions. A significant 66 percent admit to simply deleting the suspicious content, while 64 percent choose to block the sender’s number or email address.

Fewer than half either ignore or report the suspicious communication, with 44 percent opting for each approach.

To ascertain the legitimacy of such communications, Canadians employ several strategies, including never opening unexpected attachments (78 percent), trusting their instincts (76 percent), taking a moment to ponder before responding (70 percent), and scrutinizing the messages for grammatical and spelling errors (68 percent).

Age-Related Disparities in Cyber Vigilance

Notably, older Canadians aged 55 and above exhibit a more cautious approach to cyber threats. A significant majority, 85 percent, assert that they never open unexpected attachments, while 81 percent routinely pause before replying to messages. Additionally, 73 percent of this demographic always scrutinize communications for grammatical and spelling mistakes, demonstrating a more vigilant stance compared to younger generations.