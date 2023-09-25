Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s a crisp +8°C at 5:00 AM, and you’re starting your day with a mix of sun and cloud. Any fog patches dissipating this morning will give way to hazy conditions this afternoon. The wind will become south at 30 km/h near noon.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a comfortable 23°C. With the UV index at 3 (moderate), it’s advisable to take sun protection measures if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Monday Night Forecast

As night descends upon Wasaho Cree Nation, expect a few clouds with fog patches developing before morning. The wind will shift to the south at 30 km/h, becoming light before morning. The low for the night is anticipated to be 10°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, sunny skies are in the forecast. Any lingering fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate, leaving you with a bright and sunny day. The high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 25°C, with a humidex of 28. It’s another day to bask in the sunshine.

