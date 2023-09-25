Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s +13°C at 5:00 AM CDT, and you’re headed towards a daytime high forecasted at +22°C. As you start your day, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early this afternoon. The wind will become east at 20 km/h this morning.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a pleasant 22°C, with the UV index at 4 (moderate). It’s advisable to keep sun protection handy if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Monday Night Forecast

As night falls upon Vermilion Bay and Dryden, clear skies are in the forecast. However, fog patches are anticipated to develop after midnight, so take precautions if you plan to be out and about. The low for the night is forecasted to be 9°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud. Any lingering fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate, leaving you with a day characterized by a mix of sunshine and clouds. The wind will become southeast at 20 km/h early in the afternoon, and the high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 22°C, making it a pleasant day ahead.

