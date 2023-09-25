Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s +15°C as you start your day in The Bay. The sky is a mix of sun and cloud, and the wind will become east at 20 km/h later this morning.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a pleasant 19°C. With the UV index at 5 (moderate), it’s a good idea to keep sun protection handy if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Monday Night Forecast

As night falls upon Thunder Bay, expect a few clouds with fog patches developing after midnight. The low for the night is forecasted to be 9°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, you can expect a mix of sun and cloud. Any fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate, leaving you with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Later in the afternoon, skies are predicted to clear. The high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 20°C, making it a pleasant day ahead.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

Thunder Bay residents, as you experience the changing conditions, share your weather-inspired photos, stories, and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. You could become our next Newshawk hero! Enjoy your day ahead, Thunder Bay!