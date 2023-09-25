Good morning, Sachigo Lake! It’s a comfortable +13°C in Sachigo this morning with a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will become southeast at 20 km/h later this morning.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a pleasant 23°C, with a humidex of 26. It’s a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors, but don’t forget your sun protection with the UV index at 4 (moderate).

Monday Night Forecast

As night falls upon Sachigo Lake, expect clear skies. However, fog patches are anticipated to develop after midnight, so take precautions if you plan to be out and about. The low for the night is forecasted to be 10°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast. Any lingering fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate, leaving you with a bright and sunny day. The high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 24°C, with a humidex of 27. It’s another day to soak in the sunshine.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

Sachigo Lake residents, as you enjoy the sunny and clear conditions, share your weather-inspired photos, stories, and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. You could become our next Newshawk hero! Enjoy the beautiful day ahead, Sachigo Lake!