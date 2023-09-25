Evening Blaze Sparks Rapid Response

Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 8:00 PM on the evening of September 24th, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue sprang into action as they were dispatched to a private residence engulfed in flames.

Quick-Thinking Crews Battle Second Floor Fire

Upon arrival, the first TBFR unit reported thick smoke billowing from a second-floor window, prompting an immediate alarm for additional resources.

Firefighters Swiftly Control Blaze, Prevent Home Damage

The initial Pumper crew wasted no time and rapidly deployed a 45mm attack line, effectively bringing the fire under control. Multiple units remained on the scene to ensure complete extinguishment and prevent further damage to the home.

Massive Response Contains Fire to Single Room

Due to the dispatch of 6 Pumpers, an Aerial Ladder, and a Command vehicle, the fire’s spread was successfully contained within the room thanks to the quick response and efficient water application by TBFR personnel.

One Person Hospitalized for Fire-Related Injuries

Regrettably, one individual was taken to the hospital by Superior North EMS to receive medical attention for injuries sustained during the fire.

TBFR’s Safety Reminder

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the critical importance of having functioning smoke alarms on all levels of their homes and carbon monoxide alarms positioned outside sleeping areas. These life-saving devices play a crucial role in early fire detection and ensuring the safety of your loved ones.