Morning Conditions

Good morning, Kenora! It’s +14°C at 5:00 AM, and the sky is mainly cloudy. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. The wind will become east at 20 km/h as the morning progresses.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a comfortable 21°C. With the UV index at 4 (moderate), it’s a good idea to keep sun protection handy if you plan to be outside.

Monday Night Forecast

As night approaches, expect partly cloudy conditions with fog patches developing after midnight. The low for the night is forecasted to be 9°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, the weather brings a mix of sun and cloud. Any fog patches in the morning are expected to dissipate, giving way to sunny conditions later in the morning. The high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 23°C, with a humidex of 26. It’s a day that promises a mix of sunshine and clouds.

📸 Send Us Your Weather Photos and Tips!

Kenora residents, as you navigate through the changing weather, share your weather-inspired photos, stories, and tips with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. You could become our next Newshawk hero! Enjoy your day ahead, Kenora!