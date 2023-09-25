Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s a mild +15°C at 5:15 AM, and the city is starting the day under mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. The wind is currently blowing from the east at 20 km/h, and it’s expected to become light later this afternoon.

Daytime High

The high for today is expected to reach a comfortable 20°C. With the UV index at 4 (moderate), it’s a good idea to keep sun protection handy if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Monday Night Forecast

As night approaches, anticipate partly cloudy conditions with fog patches developing after midnight. The low for the night is forecasted to be 9°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to clear. Any lingering fog patches in the morning are predicted to dissipate, leaving you with clear skies. The wind will become east at 20 km/h near noon. The high temperature for the day is forecasted to reach 23°C, with a humidex of 25. It’s a day that promises clearing skies and pleasant conditions.

